MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $930,000 Holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of CSG Systems International worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its position in CSG Systems International by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSGS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,894. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.55 and a 200-day moving average of $57.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.87%.

CSGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

CSG Systems International, Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

