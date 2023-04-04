Metal Market Capitalization Achieves $82.36 Million (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Metal token can now be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00004391 BTC on popular exchanges. Metal has a market cap of $82.36 million and $10.41 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metal has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009605 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal’s system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it’s distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

