Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.33

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.33 and last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 94325 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MERC. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercer International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC cut Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercer International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average of $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $615.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $583.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.94 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 32.09%. Mercer International’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercer International Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MERC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Mercer International by 10.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Mercer International in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Mercer International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Mercer International in the third quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International in the third quarter worth about $590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment is involved in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

