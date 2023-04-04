McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MCK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $416.64.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $363.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson has a twelve month low of $298.69 and a twelve month high of $401.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $356.31 and a 200 day moving average of $365.74.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.88%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

