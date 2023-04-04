MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Trading 5.4% Higher

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $5.05. 240,222 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 569,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $509.11 million, a P/E ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 9,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $46,405.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 9,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $46,405.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard Douglas purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $345,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $432,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXCT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MaxCyte by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,447,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,912,000 after buying an additional 784,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MaxCyte by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,665,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,324,000 after buying an additional 1,269,810 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP purchased a new stake in MaxCyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,963,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in MaxCyte by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,542,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,526,000 after purchasing an additional 174,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MaxCyte by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,355,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 947,104 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

