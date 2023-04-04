Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

Marvell Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marvell Technology to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $73.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 389.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.54.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

