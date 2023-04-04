Marble Point Loan Financing Limited Announces Dividend of $0.02 (LON:MPLF)

Marble Point Loan Financing Limited (LON:MPLF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Marble Point Loan Financing Stock Performance

LON:MPLF opened at GBX 0.55 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Marble Point Loan Financing has a 1-year low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

