Manifold Finance Hits One Day Volume of $872,094.28 (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Manifold Finance has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Manifold Finance token can now be purchased for $25.94 or 0.00093184 BTC on exchanges. Manifold Finance has a market cap of $133.07 million and $872,094.28 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manifold Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manifold Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

