Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Gap Up to $2.59

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.59, but opened at $2.66. Lyell Immunopharma shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 234,576 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LYEL shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $48.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 216.24%. On average, analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYEL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,778,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635,614 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,991,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,379,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 397.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 840,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.