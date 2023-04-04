Lurie Christina Weiss Purchases 17,500 Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Stock

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) Director Lurie Christina Weiss bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $40,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 58,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,416.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of CSSE stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.63. 1,324,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,600. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.34. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

CSSE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $37.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

