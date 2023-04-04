Lucira Health (LHDXQ) and Its Peers Critical Contrast

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ – Get Rating) is one of 42 public companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Lucira Health to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Lucira Health has a beta of 3.75, meaning that its stock price is 275% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucira Health’s competitors have a beta of 1.38, meaning that their average stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lucira Health and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucira Health -67.54% -13.55% -8.47% Lucira Health Competitors -1,428.74% -106.12% -26.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

57.0% of Lucira Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.4% of Lucira Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lucira Health and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lucira Health $93.06 million -$64.83 million -0.07 Lucira Health Competitors $472.28 million $9.97 million -51.87

Lucira Health’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lucira Health. Lucira Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lucira Health and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucira Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Lucira Health Competitors 332 620 1230 19 2.43

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 35.30%. Given Lucira Health’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lucira Health has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Lucira Health beats its competitors on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California.

