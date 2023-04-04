Luceco plc (LUCE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 6th

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Luceco’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Luceco stock opened at GBX 121.17 ($1.50) on Tuesday. Luceco has a 1 year low of GBX 63.47 ($0.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 213.99 ($2.66). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 134.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 105.87. The company has a market cap of £194.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,246.00, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Separately, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Luceco to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

In related news, insider John Hornby sold 268,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.80), for a total value of £389,829.60 ($484,140.09). 47.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

