LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Declares $0.19 Monthly Dividend

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

LTC Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 120.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.9%.

LTC Properties Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LTC traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.15. 338,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,529. The company has a quick ratio of 13.87, a current ratio of 13.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.96. LTC Properties has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $45.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of LTC Properties

LTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3,395.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 59.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Further Reading

