LTC Properties, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th.
LTC Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 120.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.9%.
LTC Properties Stock Performance
NYSE LTC opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 13.87 and a current ratio of 13.87. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49.
LTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.
LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.
