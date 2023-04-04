LTC Properties, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th.

LTC Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 120.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.9%.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

NYSE LTC opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 13.87 and a current ratio of 13.87. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LTC Properties

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3,395.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

LTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

