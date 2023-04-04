Lpwm LLC Takes Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Lpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M. Kraus & Co lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 40,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $2,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $166.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.37. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $185.50.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 55.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.63.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Stories

