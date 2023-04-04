Lpwm LLC Sells 376 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lpwm LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,431,000 after buying an additional 367,532 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,948.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 314,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after buying an additional 304,600 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7,553.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,437,000 after buying an additional 293,165 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,871,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,804.3% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 164,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,605,000 after acquiring an additional 155,965 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock opened at $158.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.45. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $180.20.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.