Lpwm LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lpwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 2.4% of Lpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period.

IWM opened at $179.06 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $209.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.24.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

