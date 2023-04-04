Loom Network Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0637 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a total market cap of $72.16 million and $10.00 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,132,425,698 tokens. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

