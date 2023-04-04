LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

LPSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.64.

LivePerson Stock Performance

LivePerson stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $26.66. The company has a market capitalization of $334.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other LivePerson news, Director William Wesemann bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 214,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,470.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,929,000 after acquiring an additional 601,564 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in LivePerson during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,410,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LivePerson by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after purchasing an additional 86,961 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in LivePerson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,204,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in LivePerson by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,187,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 207,151 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence. Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the intelligence engine of Conversational Cloud, the firm’s enterprise-class cloud-based platform, to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

