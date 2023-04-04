Litecoin (LTC) Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $92.81 or 0.00329284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $6.74 billion and $555.29 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00012070 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000887 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000632 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,632,202 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

