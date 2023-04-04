Litecoin Cash Price Reaches $0.0039 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and $75.95 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 780,152,950 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 780,111,981.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00387862 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $87.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
