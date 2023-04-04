Litecoin Cash Market Cap Achieves $3.00 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $86.91 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 780,095,294 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 780,041,043.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00389699 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $106.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

