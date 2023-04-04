Lisk Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.10 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. During the last week, Lisk has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $150.62 million and $3.10 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00003789 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000236 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004490 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001113 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,629,869 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

