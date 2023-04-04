Lisk Price Tops $1.07 on Major Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, Lisk has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $150.74 million and $2.57 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00003801 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009605 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000233 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004505 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001121 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,707,148 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.