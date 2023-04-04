Linear Price Hits $0.0121 on Top Exchanges (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Linear coin can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Linear has a market cap of $120.70 million and $33.86 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Linear has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Linear Coin Profile

Linear’s genesis date was September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

