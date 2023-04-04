Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Receives C$39.38 Average PT from Analysts

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSPD. Cormark decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC cut Lightspeed Commerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. ATB Capital cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LSPD opened at C$20.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.75. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of C$17.27 and a 1 year high of C$42.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

