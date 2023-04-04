LifeSpeak (OTC:LSPKF) Downgraded by Cormark to Market Perform

LifeSpeak (OTC:LSPKF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
LSPKF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on LifeSpeak from C$1.05 to C$0.90 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on LifeSpeak from C$1.40 to C$0.80 in a research note on Monday.
LifeSpeak Price Performance
Shares of OTC:LSPKF opened at C$0.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.93. LifeSpeak has a 1 year low of C$0.55 and a 1 year high of C$2.01.
About LifeSpeak
LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for digital mental, physical and total wellbeing resources for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and internationally. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and tailored articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, automated, and live sessions in areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others.
