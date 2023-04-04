Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Financial Contrast

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Life Storage has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agree Realty has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Life Storage and Agree Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life Storage 0 8 2 0 2.20 Agree Realty 0 2 6 1 2.89

Dividends

Life Storage currently has a consensus target price of $127.60, suggesting a potential downside of 5.99%. Agree Realty has a consensus target price of $78.23, suggesting a potential upside of 15.28%. Given Agree Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Agree Realty is more favorable than Life Storage.

Life Storage pays an annual dividend of $4.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Agree Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Life Storage pays out 113.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Agree Realty pays out 157.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Life Storage has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Agree Realty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Life Storage and Agree Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Life Storage $1.04 billion 11.12 $358.13 million $4.23 32.09 Agree Realty $429.81 million 14.24 $152.44 million $1.83 37.08

Life Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Agree Realty. Life Storage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agree Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.6% of Life Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Life Storage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Agree Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Life Storage and Agree Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life Storage 34.50% 10.06% 5.05% Agree Realty 35.47% 4.18% 2.70%

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

