Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given New $146.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $146.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.36.

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $176.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $188.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Further Reading

