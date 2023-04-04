Lake Street Financial LLC Takes $2.22 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 95,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 28,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.34. 101,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,326. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.88 and a 12 month high of $262.30.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

