Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 5,239 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,468 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 26.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 12.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $16,770,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in FedEx by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,784,000 after buying an additional 19,145 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 14.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $117,790,000 after purchasing an additional 32,968 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Argus increased their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FedEx from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stephens raised their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.96.

NYSE FDX traded down $3.73 on Tuesday, reaching $225.11. 473,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,055. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.59 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

