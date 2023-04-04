Lake Street Financial LLC Lowers Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 37.2% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 86,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HYT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.66. 202,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,030. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

