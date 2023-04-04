Lake Street Financial LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of AMLP stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,607. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $42.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

