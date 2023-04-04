Lake Street Financial LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,984 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $763,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 23.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $40,172,000 after purchasing an additional 68,282 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in EOG Resources by 30.9% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.8 %

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays cut their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.68.

NYSE EOG traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,885. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.21. The stock has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

