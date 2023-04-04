Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 41,921 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 246,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,921 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 61,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 30,791 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 78,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 1,727,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.5 %

ET stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,148,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,425,446. The company has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

