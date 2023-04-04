Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co cut its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $602,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $231.23. 205,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,814. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $280.72. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.50.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,916.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,283 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Articles

