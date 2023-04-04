Kowal Investment Group LLC Trims Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Kowal Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577,858 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 4.1% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kowal Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.43% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $13,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $45.30 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

