Kowal Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group accounts for 0.9% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC stock opened at $94.27 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

