Kowal Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $320.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.31. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $368.54.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

