Kowal Investment Group LLC Has $753,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $205.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $230.88.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

