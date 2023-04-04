Kowal Investment Group LLC Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Kowal Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $45.32 on Tuesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.52.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

