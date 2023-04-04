Kowal Investment Group LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.6% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. StockNews.com cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $160.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $283.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 89.56%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.