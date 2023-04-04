KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Insider Sells $55,710.00 in Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) insider Christopher J. Baker sold 4,500 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $55,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,777.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

KLX Energy Services Stock Up 14.4 %

KLXE stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.33. The company had a trading volume of 431,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,456. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.33. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $218.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 2.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About KLX Energy Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in KLX Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 2,691.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

