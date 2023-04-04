KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Insider Sells $55,710.00 in Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) insider Christopher J. Baker sold 4,500 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $55,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,777.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
KLX Energy Services Stock Up 14.4 %
KLXE stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.33. The company had a trading volume of 431,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,456. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.33. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $218.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 2.07.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
About KLX Energy Services
KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
