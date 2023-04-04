KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,456,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,224,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,770,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,667,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,267 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,437,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,398,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,189 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,809,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,290,000 after purchasing an additional 931,519 shares during the period. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $51.62. 218,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,141,534. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $60.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.69.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

