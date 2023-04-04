Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW) Plans Dividend of GBX 6.75

Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.75 ($0.08) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Kitwave Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON KITW opened at GBX 279 ($3.46) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £195.30 million and a P/E ratio of 1,392.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.31. Kitwave Group has a 12-month low of GBX 135.28 ($1.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 292 ($3.63). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 239.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 194.13.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.84) price objective on shares of Kitwave Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

In related news, insider Paul Young sold 323,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 233 ($2.89), for a total transaction of £754,050.91 ($936,476.54). Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers through a network of 6 depots.

