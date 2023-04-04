Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2023

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,498,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,738,000 after buying an additional 770,620 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 975,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,818,000 after buying an additional 652,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,866,000 after buying an additional 606,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,796,000 after buying an additional 489,598 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.2 %

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.69. The company had a trading volume of 671,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,390. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.97. The stock has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 82.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.