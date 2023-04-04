Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,498,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,738,000 after buying an additional 770,620 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 975,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,818,000 after buying an additional 652,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,866,000 after buying an additional 606,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,796,000 after buying an additional 489,598 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.69. The company had a trading volume of 671,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,390. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.97. The stock has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 82.52%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

