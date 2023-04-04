Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 22,378 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 21,884 shares.The stock last traded at $31.37 and had previously closed at $30.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Kenon Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Kenon Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Kenon

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $2.79 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Kenon in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Kenon by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Kenon by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Kenon in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Kenon in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

