Kenon Holdings Ltd. (KEN) to Issue — Dividend of $2.79 on April 19th

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 2.79 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th.

Kenon Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE KEN opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.38. Kenon has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Kenon by 16.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kenon by 1,424.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 13,203 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Kenon in the first quarter valued at about $457,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenon in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kenon in the first quarter valued at about $322,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Kenon

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

