JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Position Increased by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Planned Solutions Inc. owned about 1.36% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,027,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,597,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 192.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 521,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,734,000 after acquiring an additional 342,873 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1,267.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 172,561 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 185,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JVAL traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.00. 1,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,831. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.46. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $37.47. The firm has a market cap of $688.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.06.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.