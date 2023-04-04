JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $598,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,647,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $365,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPST traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.22. 2,361,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,131,046. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.19.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.